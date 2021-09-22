Zimbabwe: Protesting Students Appear in Court

Senior Court Reporter

TEN student teachers from Belvedere Teachers College and Zintech College yesterday appeared in court on allegations of staging an unsanctioned demonstration at the gate of Belvedere Teachers College in Harare on Monday morning.

Blessing Nyamurowa, Lavender Chifamba, Nqobizita Masuku, Julia Munyanyi, Tariro Chineganda, Nokhutula Zengeni, Talent Madzivanyika,Tracy Ngomambi from Belvedere Teachers College and Stephen Marivo and Walter Muzamani from Zintech Teachers College appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with disorderly conduct.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded to November 30 on $5 000 bail each.

The 10, who were represented by lawyer Paidamoyo Sakarombe, are alleged to have responded to a WhatsApp group post by Savious Mutuve calling for students to stage a demonstration.

Mutuvire is on the student representative committee at Belvedere Teachers'College.

The students allegedly went to the college's gate where they started singing while holding placards denouncing the Government and the college's administration.