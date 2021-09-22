Zimbabwe: HIV-Related Deaths Decrease

Herald Reporter

Collective efforts from the Government and private sector has resulted in significant strides in curbing HIV pandemic leading to a decline in deaths that are caused by the disease around the country.

Zimbabwe has made great strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS as evidenced by its prevalence rate which has dropped from more than 15 percent to 11,9 percent. The prevalence rate in some districts such as Binga has dropped to as low as 5,3 percent.

The Aids mortality rate has dropped by almost 72 percent and more than one million people out of 1, 4 million are receiving life saving antiretroviral therapy with improved quality of life and productivity as people live longer on treatment.

Zimbabwe has now achieved the 90-90-90 goal , that is 90 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 90 percent of those living with HIV are on effective treatment and 90 percent of those on treatment have seen their viral load suppressed so that they can not pass through the virus and are extremely unlikely to die from Aids related illnesses.

Zimbabwe National Network of People living with HIV (ZNNP+) Mashonaland East Provincial Chairman Ms Moreni Masanzu said she was excited to see a decline in HIV related deaths in the province after several people were put on treatment.

"HIV related deaths have reduced adherence to anti retro viral treatment by majority of people saved many lives.

"I was infected by my husband and l lost all my five sisters due to HIV and AIDS but there was hope following educational programmes which we received and adherence to treatment" she said.

Ms Masanzu also cited that stigma in society was the main issue why most people living with HIV do not want to be in support groups.