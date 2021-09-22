Rwanda: Major Highlights of 2021 African Volleyball Championship

The just-concluded African men and women's Volleyball Championships that concluded on Sunday in Kigali has left mixed memories among volleyball enthusiasts across the continent.

It might not have been a happy ending for Rwanda, especially for the women's team, but the continental tournament, which was held at Kigali Arena from September 5-19, will remain an eventful tournament to remember for years.

From Tunisia and Cameroon's road to retaining silverware in men and women's categories to Rwanda's disqualification from the women's competition, Times Sport looks at the major highlights of the tournament.

Tunisia and Cameroon reign

Defending champions Tunisia and Cameroon proved to be the teams to beat in Kigali as they retained Volleyball African Nations Championships in the men and women categories respectively, each winning the tournament for the third time in a row.

Tunisia defended their title in Kigali after beating Cameroon 3-1 while Cameroon's women did the same after overcoming Kenya in 3-1 victory.

Courtesy of their reaching the finals, Tunisia and Cameroon booked a ticket to the 2022 FIVB volleyball men's championship while Cameroon and Kenya will represent Africa in the Women's Volleyball World Cup next year.

Yves Mutabazi makes headlines

Left-attacker Yves Mutabazi was one of the key players in the tournament, and played a starring role in helping Rwanda finish sixth in the men's continental volleyball tournament.

He made headlines when he contributed 20 points in one game against Burkina Faso.

The national volleyball team was knocked out of the CAVB African Volleyball Championships after losing to Morocco on straight sets in a quarterfinal match that took place on September 11 but Mutabazi will be remembered as one of the top performers in the tournament.

Fans turn up in numbers

The tournament showed that many Rwandans love volleyball and the sport gained a sizeable following considering the number of people who either turned up at the Arena or those that followed religiously on TV and commented about the games on social media platforms.

Rwanda disqualified from Africa Volleyball Championship

Many people were shocked when Rwanda was disqualified from the tournament and the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) continues to investigate reports that the hosts allegedly fielded ineligible players.

The complaint was accepted by the African Volleyball Federation (CAVB), meaning that the players in question are suspended as well as the Rwandan Volleyball Federation (FRVB).

Furthermore, the host, who secured a place in the semi-finals, lost all the matches played so far by forfeit.

As a result, the International Federation for Volleyball (FIVB) ruled that Rwanda be banned from the competition and previous games forfeited for flouting rules even though Rwanda protested the decision.

The four players in question are; right-attack Aline Siqueira, center Apolinario Caroline Taina, setter Mariana Da Silva and left-attack Moreira Bianca Gomes.

They were all making their debut for Rwanda in international volleyball.

Tanzania removed from African Volleyball Championship

The African Volleyball Federation removed Tanzania from the competition for failure to comply with their financial obligations.

Tanzania is understood to have failed to pay $1,000 participation fee and $50 per person per day for 12 days.

Senior volleyball official arrested after Rwanda's disqualification

Jean de Dieu Bagirishya, the Second Vice President of Rwanda Volleyball Federation in charge of Operations, was arrested following an investigation in relation with the suspension of the national volleyball team from CAVB tournament, the RIB spokesperson said on Monday September 21.