Rwanda: Two Varsity Students Extend Clean Water to Nyagatare Village

More than 4,000 people of two villages in Karangazi Sector, Nyagatare District have received clean water supply thanks to two youths who hail from the area.

The two - one a university student in the U.S state of North Carolina and another a fresh graduate from Mount Kenya University-Kigali - last week completed a project that saw them extend piped water to Akayange I and Akayange II villages in Nyamirama cell, Karangazi.

The project, which cost about Rwf30 million, also included installation of a 30 cubic metre water reservoir and two public taps.

The youths, Fred Kayitare and Thomas Mwesigye, both in their mid-20s, handed over the water infrastructure to Water and Sanitary Corporation (WASAC) on Monday, September 20.

"For me, it's a dream come true to be able to help improve the quality of life in a place where I come from," said Kayitare, who attends a US varsity.

He said he was able to raise part of the funds through a university student competition in the US in which his project was selected among the 100 winning entries. Winning projects were funded with donations from churches, he added.

The two men had agreed to bring piped water to their home village back in 2017 and subsequently started saving for it, they said.

"Clean water for these people means a healthier village and reduced risks of waterborne diseases," Kayitare told The New Times.

Previously, residents in the area drew water from distant places or dams nearby.

Yvonne Nyirandayambaje, one of the beneficiaries in Akayange I, thanked the duo for the "present". "This is a huge relief, our children will no longer have to walk long distances to fetch water."

Bernard Byamugisha, the head of WASAC in Nyagatare District, told The New Times that had since taken over the infrastructure and were in charge of its maintenance.