Rwanda: Female Police Officers Urged to Inspire Social Change

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza has urged female officers in Rwanda National Police to use the acquired knowledge to serve efficiently and improve their daily output, saying that integrating them in decision-making positions inspires extended social change in the country.

He was addressing them during the 11th Police Women Convention which took place on Tuesday, September 21 at the police general headquarters in Kacyiru.

The two-day convention brings together 150 participants, predominantly female police officers.

During the convention held under the theme 'Rwanda policewomen at the core of professional policing', different speakers noted that the number of women in RNP has grown over the years which is reflected in the number of women assuming command responsibilities in the force serving both within the country and internationally in peacekeeping missions.

Fodé Ndiaye, UN Resident Coordinator in Rwanda said that women respond quickly when it comes to abuse against women or children hence their integration in decision-making positions brings about social change.

"The women police officers play a critical role in ensuring the security of the country and beyond but also serve as role models for many women and girls out there who aspire to be recruited among the security organs."

He implored them; "If you are a woman in service, do it right because there are others who might do it well once given an opportunity."

The Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Jeannette Bayisenge commended RNP for the implementation of gender equality policy and championing the fight against Gender-Based Violence.

She said, however, there are still some stereotypes that cause women to not tap into their full potential which affects their choice of professions and benefits they ought to get from them.

"Women still have challenges of many responsibilities they have in families including unpaid care work which is added on their income-generating work, this, therefore, limits her participation in development programs, affecting the family and country at large."

The annual gathering brings together hundreds of female police officers of all ranks and the RNP leadership to discuss matters related to gender equality in the Force and to address challenges affecting women in policing duties.

The previous convention took place in 2019, with Covid-19 as an impediment to not hold one last year.