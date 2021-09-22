Rwanda: Covid-19 - Bars to Re-Open After 18 Months, Curfew Hours Reduced in Kigali

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday September 21 resolved to open bars progressively, following the reduction of Covid-19 cases in the country.

This is the first time that bars are set to open since the Covid-19 outbreak in Rwanda 18 months ago.

The curfew hours in Kigali city were also reduced, allowing people to make unrestricted movements from 4am to 11pm, while businesses will be open until 10pm.

This represented an extention of one hour.

However, the government issued tighter measures for the districts of Gicumbi, Karongi, Kirehe, Ngoma and Nyagatare, since they have high Covid-19 incidence.

For these districts, curfew will apply between 4am and 8pm, while businesses must close by 7pm.

For the remaining districts, curfew will begin at 9pm with businesses closing by 8pm.

Among other measures, public offices and private businesses will operate at 75% capacity and other employees continue working from home on a rotational basis.

Meetings and conferences should not exceed 50% of the venue capacity and attendants should present a negative Covid-19 test, as per the new restrictions.

According to the statement, individual and non-contact outdoor sports activities will continue, as well as regulated reopening of gyms and fitness centres.

Attendance of a wake or vigil should not exceed 30 people while funeral gatherings at gravesides should not exceed 50 people.

"Arriving and departing passengers must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure while domestic and international tourism activities will continue in strict adherence with covid-19 health guidelines," read the statement.

The new measures will take effect nationwide starting from Thursday, September 23 to October 13.