Rwanda-Zimbabwe Trade Conference Set for Next Week

The stage is now set for the inaugural Rwanda and Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference to be held from next Monday in Kigali.

The idea of the conference between the two countries was mooted in 2019 and it was agreed that the conferences will be held annually in rotational manner with the first taking place in Kigali in March 2020.

However, due to Covid-19 outbreak, the conference did not take place as planned and it is now scheduled in Kigali next week from September 27 to 30.

About 20 government officials and 80 business leaders from Zimbabwe as well as some members of the media are expected to attend the conference.

The delegation from Zimbabwe will comprise the Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza and the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu and his ministry's Permanent Secretary Munesu Munodawafa.

Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Fredrick Shava, was expected to lead the Zimbabwe delegation but, due to unforeseen circumstances, he will not be able to attend the conference. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade will communicate the head of delegation early next week.

The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), the country's investment agency responsible for promoting and facilitation of both local and foreign investment, is wants to strengthen relations with the Rwanda Development Board.

"We are learning from Rwanda," ZIDA Chief Executive Officer Douglas Munatsi said. "We are not ashamed to learn from Rwanda even if it's a smaller country in many respects. But they have demonstrated the ability to run a world class institution."

Zimbabwe's national trade development and promotion body, Zimtrade said the conference will enhance trade between Rwanda and Zimbabwe which at the moment is paltry.

"The main idea is to increase awareness between the two countries in terms of the trade opportunities that are there. If you look at the trade statistics between Rwanda and Zimbabwe, the numbers are very insignificant and we want to change this narrative through this conference," said ZimTrade Chief Executive Officer Allan Majuru

"We are hoping to open warehouses in Rwanda for us to penetrate into the East African region so that we create market presence for good and services so we want to go beyond Rwanda."

Rwanda Ambassador to Zimbabwe James Musoni said the ground breaking trade and investment conference is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

"The conference will establish a solid network for trade and investment interactions and promoting a market-led approach and ascertain the trade and investment opportunities that are available in both countries," said Musoni.

Apart from the delegates visiting some key business establishments in Kigali, the conference will also include the signing of Memorandum of Understandings in different fields of cooperation, presentations on trade and investment opportunities, discussions on trade and investment, business to business sessions for both Government and business executives as well as golf tournament at the end of the conference.

Musoni said the conference will strengthen bilateral relations and result in the establishment of networks for trade and investment by the business community of both countries.

The conference will result in a deeper understanding of the business environment from the two sister countries, signing of MoUs between the Government of Rwanda and the Government of Zimbabwe; signing of MoU on cooperation between private sectors of both countries and developing work plans for implementation of MoUs expected to be signed. The conference will also schedule a similar conference to be held in Zimbabwe.

"The organizers consider the conference as one of the key tools that will play a significant role in strengthening bilateral cooperation and stimulating business partnership between the two countries," Musoni said.