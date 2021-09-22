Rwanda: Four Institutions to Be Phased Out as Unity Ministry Takes Shape

Four government institutions will be dissolved as the newly created Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement akes effect.

The institutions the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG), the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC), the National Itorero Commission (NIC) and the Fund for Support and Assistance to the Neediest Survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi (FARG).

The draft laws repealing each of these institutions were approved during the Cabinet meeting that convened on Tuesday, September 21, chaired by President Paul Kagame.

Their phased out comes two months after the government announces the creation of this new ministry, also known as MINUBUMWE.

Contacted for a comment, Dr Jean Damascene Bizimana, the Minister of National Unity and Civic engagement, said that the functions of the phased out institutions will be under the new unity ministry.

"All the functions that were performed by each of the institutions will totally be under the responsibility of the new ministry," he said, citing that the move will be one of the new innovations that will come with the ministry.

The ministry will also set policies and implement its programmes.

"The Ministry will also have the capacity to fully discharge all of its responsibilities in collaboration with the partners and beneficiaries of each of the former institutions whose responsibilities will be absorbed," added Minister Bizimana.

Four pillars

According to officials, the new will be built on four key pillars: National Unity and Citizenship Education; Research and Policy Development; Memory and Genocide Prevention; as well as Community Resilience.

It will be under these pillars that functions for the four institutions will be absorbed.