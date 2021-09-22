Algeria: Council of Nation - Prime Minister Presents Government Action Plan

Algiers — Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Aïmene Benabderrahmane started Tuesday presenting the government's action plan before the members of the Council of the Nation in a plenary session chaired by Salah Goudjil, speaker of the Parliament's Upper House.

This presentation will be followed by the debate by the members of the Council of the Nation on the government's action plan and will be followed, the next day, by the speeches of the heads of the parliamentary groups represented in the Council.

Adopted last Thursday at the People's National Assembly by 318 deputies, the action plan comprises five sections, namely the strengthening of the rule of law and the reform of governance, the economic revival, the human development and a reinforced social policy, a dynamic and proactive foreign policy, as well as the strengthening of the national security and defense.

In this respect, the government commits to promoting renovated governance for more performance and transparency, an efficient and transparent management of public finance as well as tax, budget, accounting and customs reforms.

At the economic level, the government plans to consolidate the levers of the economic revival, the modernization of the banking and financial system, the reform of the market public sector and the governance of public companies.

It will also work for the improvement of the attractiveness of the investment climate and the promotion of the companies' development framework.