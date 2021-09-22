Somalia: Farmajo's National Security Advisor Back to Mogadishu

21 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The National Security Adviser to president Farmajo Fahad Yasin Haji Dahir returned to the country's capital on Tuesday morning from Turkey.

Yasin was reportedly landed by a private plane at Aden Adde International Airport, where he was escorted by special forces to the presidential palace.

The national security adviser's trip was delayed on May 17th, after his plane was turned away at an airport in Djibouti.

Fahad Yasin had planned to attend a meeting of the National Security Council to present a report on the Ikraan Tahliil case, but the meeting was postponed.

The arrival of Fahad Yasin, who was ousted by Roble, comes as Villa Somalia is embroiled in tensions between the president and prime minister.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X