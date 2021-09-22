Somalia: Farmajo's National Security Advisor Back to Mogadishu

The National Security Adviser to president Farmajo Fahad Yasin Haji Dahir returned to the country's capital on Tuesday morning from Turkey.

Yasin was reportedly landed by a private plane at Aden Adde International Airport, where he was escorted by special forces to the presidential palace.

The national security adviser's trip was delayed on May 17th, after his plane was turned away at an airport in Djibouti.

Fahad Yasin had planned to attend a meeting of the National Security Council to present a report on the Ikraan Tahliil case, but the meeting was postponed.

The arrival of Fahad Yasin, who was ousted by Roble, comes as Villa Somalia is embroiled in tensions between the president and prime minister.