Tunis/Tunisia — Habib Hmima, a pioneer of photojournalism and "one of the makers of the national memory," passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70, announced the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Late Habib Hmima made his first steps in the field of photojournalism in the early 1970s.

His photography went beyond the level of the profession to reach the realm of artistic creation and creativity while keeping up with the novelties and technological development of the world of photography.