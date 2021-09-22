Tunisia: Council of Judiciary Decries Smear Campaign Against Its Members

Tunis/Tunisia — The Council of the Judiciary on Tuesday decried the smear campaign against its members.

It recalls in a press release, that it had taken the initiative in August 2019 to open all corruption cases without the intervention of any side.

The council also points to its decision of November 24, 2020 to entrust the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Tunis Court of First Instance and the General Inspectorate of the Justice Ministry with the case of the leaks related to the assassination of Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi as well as terrorism and financial corruption cases.

Besides, it underlined that it had reinforced the principles of independence and neutrality by putting an end to the posting of judges to the government and to authorities whose composition does not require the presence of a judge.

The council explained that the professional career of judges is based on equal opportunities, transparency, competence, neutrality and independence, taking into account the principles provided for in the Constitution, international conventions and the criteria set out in the statutes of the judiciary.