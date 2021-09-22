Tanzania: Customers Endorse New Amana Bank App

Amana Bank has said the introduction of the bank's digital app has made access to various banking services more friendly and convenient for the customers.

Some of the bank's customers said in an interview that the digital bank's app dubbed 'Amana Bank App' is a great innovation in making life easier as well as its uniqueness targeting customers who need Islamic banking services.

Dodoma resident Hassan Mabuye, one of the users of the service said that the Amana Bank App is a service that simplifies life as it can make payments through its mobile phone anywhere and anytime and is easy to use instant and safe.

Jira Athuman, meanwhile, said he enjoys the service and has been a great help in carrying out services offered by the bank such as loans, foreign exchange rates and even payment for various services such as government payments and insurance services.

Another customer of the bank, Natty Natty said she uses this service through her Masterpass QR number to pay for various services including fuel, grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, hospitals and many service providers.

"The Amana Bank App is designed to cater for customers who need to keep their money in line with Islamic banking services guidelines and is a new bridge to connect customers who need Halal banking, where they can open a Deposit bank account digital and instantaneous," said Sherally.

Amana Bank's Head of Marketing Mr Dassu Mussa, said, "We are happy to see that our customers have received this service well. Amana Bank has always been at the forefront in introducing innovations that allow customers banking options that are guided by Islamic principles.

He added, in line with this rich tradition, we introduced the country's first Halal Digital Wallet back in 2018, which allowed people to save within their mobile wallets and receive halal profits.

He said our initiatives are geared to ensure we increase financial inclusion through product offerings that are fully sharia compliant.