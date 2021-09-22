Tanzania: Investment Opportunities in Zanzibar's Historical Sites Up for Grab

ZANZIBAR Minister of Tourism and Heritage, Ms Lela Mohamed Mussa, on Monday, announced a second phase of leasing historical sites, buildings in the Stone Town and islets within its territorial waters, to whoever wants to develop.

"Citizens are invited to apply. It is a big opportunity to invest in Stone Town," said Ms Mussa yesterday when briefing journalists about the outcome of the first phase of leasing and how Zanzibar will mark this year's World Tourism Day.

At the press conference held at the Ministry's building, attended by senior officers from her Ministry, Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) and other NGOs in tourism industry, Ms Mussa revealed that following similar advert in June this year, at least 20 historical buildings in Stone Town have been grabbed by local investors, one Islet earmarked for development with 72 storey skyscraper.

"We have given another chance for people who want to help in developing Zanzibar. We still have many historical areas/sites including caves, and buildings in stone town. But Stone Town Master Plan must be observed," she emphasized, adding that applicants should get prepared for 'upfront payment.

Submission of new applications starts from September 20 to October 15, 2021 year.

She said during the first phase of lease about 6bn/- was collected from 'uplift payment', and that the money will be spent to improve sanitation, repair some buildings, and roads within the Stone Town, urging residents of the historical Town to protect the town.

Meanwhile the Minister Mussa said that the climax of the World Tourism Day (WTD) will be marked in Pemba Island, Zanzibar's strategic area for Investment.

First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman is expected to grace the event to be colored with traditional dances and visits to historical sites in Pemba including 'Pemba bats.'

"We will also have a display of various things and services to mark the tourism day," she said.

The 2021 Tourism Day theme is 'Tourism for Inclusive Growth.' The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has designated the World Tourism Day 2021 as a day to focus on Tourism for Inclusive Growth as an opportunity to look beyond tourism statistics and acknowledge that, behind every number, there is a person.

UNWTO invites its Member States, as well as non-members, sister UN agencies, businesses and individuals to celebrate tourism's unique ability to ensure that nobody is left behind as the world begins to open up again and look to the future.

World Tourism Day, celebrated each year on 27 September, is the global observance day fostering awareness of tourism's social, cultural, political and economic value and the contribution that the sector can make towards reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.