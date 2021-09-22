Tanzania: Tasac Assures Full Participation in East African Crude Oil Pipeline

TANZANIA Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC), has unveiled the role it is going to play in the execution of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

The Pipeline to be constructed from Hoima District of Uganda to the Port of Tanga in Tanzania will cover 1,445km at 3.5 billion US dollars.

The project is billed to be the longest electrically heated pipeline in the world.

It is heated because of the waxy nature of Uganda's oil. Uganda has so far discovered over 6.5 billion barrels of oil.

Being among stakeholders, TASAC has assured its full participation in the project to be concluded on time for the greater interest of the people of the two countries.

"In the project, TASAC has three major roles to play; a list has to regulate the maritime environment, safety and security," TASAC shipping agencies Manager Nelson Mlali has said.

According to him, the agency also regulates maritime transport services as well as carrying out Shipping Business on the exclusive mandate of the corporation.

He also explained the role of Maritime Transport in the project, saying the sector is a conveyance of crude oil from the pipeline at Tanga terminal to international markets.

"The role of Maritime Transport can be considered two-fold; during the construction stage and after completion of the construction stage," he said.

Expounding further, he said, some project cargo will be transported by sea whereas, after completion of construction activities, crude oil will be transported by sea.

For his part, political and economic analyst Prince Bagenda called on the government to ensure all people who will vacate their areas to pave way for the project are compensated accordingly.

"On implementing the projects, attention should also be put on households who will vacate their areas," he explained during a workshop for journalists organized by Equator Communications Limited.

In April this year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan was in Uganda to witness the signing of the agreements at State House Entebbe.

The two countries signed the Host Government Agreement, Shareholder Agreement (for the pipeline company) and Tariff agreements.

Partners in the pipeline agreement, Total and China National Offshore Oil Corporation, also witnessed the signing of the agreements