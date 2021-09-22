Cameroon-Italy - Ambassador Lauds Growing Cooperation

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute received in audience the outgoing Ambassador of Italy to Cameroon on September 20, 2021.

The outgoing Ambassador of Italy to Cameroon, Marco Romiti says relations between Cameroon and Italy « are very good ». He justified the growing relations to the exchange visits between the Presidents of Cameroon and Italy when he just arrived Cameroon, stating that, « This created an environment that favoured the deepening of bilateral relations in all sectors. »

After farewell discussions with the Prime Minister, Ambassador Marco Romiti told the press that with regard to commercial activities, the Italian private sector is very much interested in Cameroon. He justified the assertion by the fact that in the last PROMOTE Trade Fair in Cameroon, 70 Italian businesses were represented. In the educational and cultural domains, the Ambassador said the Italian language was appreciated and taught in five universities in Cameroon. He further disclosed that there was important cooperation between the univserities of the two countries in all sectors.

The Ambassador revealed that the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development (MINEPAT) was currently working on certain projects concerning debt cancellation for the year 2000. This, he said, would be the way of supporting the development of Cameroon.