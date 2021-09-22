Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, one patient who has been receiving medical treatment in hospital in Asmara, Central Region has recovered fully and has been discharged from the facility. Sadly, 89 years old patient in Asmara has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,625 while the number of deaths has risen to 41.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,680.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

21 September 2021