Tunisia: Coronavirus - Over 3 Million People Fully Vaccinated (Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Ministry data show 3, 262,290 people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on September 20.

This includes 2, 517, 401 who received 2 doses, 330,845 who got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 414, 044 who had one jab as they contracted the virus previously.

Figures also show 38, 371 doses were administered on September 20, including 21,021 first doses and 17,350 second shots.

Out of 132, 530 who received text message invites, the ministry said, 38, 371 attended their appointments. The number of people registered on Evax. tn platform reached 6,175,186 on this date.