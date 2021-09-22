Somalia: Somali Military Vows 'Retaliation' Over Al Shabaab Bomb Attack

Somali military says it would retaliate for an al Shabab bomb attack that had killed at least one person and wounded five others, some seriously in Buloburde town.

Mohamed Mumin Elmi, an army commander says the militant group had blown up a newly refurbished airport in Buloburde town, some 425 km west of Mogadishu.

Elmi says they would target al Shabab wives and burn down their houses in the region if the militant group did not stop its attacks in the town.

"We will hunt down all militants' wives and burn their houses down in Hiran region if the group does not its attacks on Buloburde airport", Elmi said.

Somali army and African Union troops from Djibouti started on Tuesday cleaning up the debris from the bomb attack on the airport.

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling Mogadishu-based government and UN-backed African Union mission known as "AMISOM' in Somalia for more than ten years.

The militant group was driven out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011 by Somali army and African Union troops following joint military operations.

The group still holds large swaths in south and central regions where the group is believed to launch from its deadly attacks against the allied forces' bases and the capital Mogadishu.