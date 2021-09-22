Somalia: Farmajo Received Credentials From New Foreign Ambassadors

21 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo received credentials from the new Ambassadors of Nigeria Yusuf Yunusa and Indonesia Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin.

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yusuf Yunusa, conveyed greetings and a message from the President of the Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

President Farmajo and Ambassador Yusuf discussed strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries, in particular the promotion of economic cooperation, security, and the fight against terrorism that plagues the people of Somalia and Nigeria.

For his part, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin shared with the President a message of greetings from His Excellency Joko Widodo, praising the Federal Government of Somalia's progress in the areas of security, troop reconstruction, and economic development.

Farmajo and the new Ambassador of Indonesia Dr. Congratulations to Mohamad Hery Saripudin on his appointment, highlighting Somalia's commitment to fruitful co-operation based on mutual respect, development, and cooperation.

