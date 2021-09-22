Tunisia: Fashion - 18 Tunisian Companies Participate in 'Première Vision' Trade Fair in Paris

21 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Eighteen Tunisian companies operating in the textile and clothing sector are taking part in the "Première vision" trade fair which started on Tuesday at the Villepinte exhibition centre in Paris, and will continue until September 23.

Supervised by the Tunisian Export Promotion Center (CEPEX), the companies participating in this prominent fashion event, exhibit women's and children's clothing and leather articles as well as accessories, over a 180 m2-area, says CEPEX in a press release released on Tuesday.

Tunisian exhibitors will have the opportunity, during this trade fair, to make business contacts with French and European visitors as well as promote their exports on the main target markets, mainly France.

They will also have the opportunity to participate in the online version of the trade fair from September 20 to 24, 2021, dedicated to the fashion industry.

Twice a year, the "Première Vision" Paris trade fair brings together all stakeholders in the raw materials and services necessary for the manufacturing of clothing, bags and shoes and jewellery in a bid to support professionals in the development of their collections. It offers nearly 60,000 professionals from over 120 countries the opportunity to meet to discuss, work and build their collections.

