Tunisia: Tataouine - Covid-19 - 2 Deaths and 9 Cases of Infection in 24 Hours

21 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Directorate of Health in Tataouine announced Tuesday that two more deaths as a result of the Coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the region to 495 people since the spread of the pandemic.

The region has also recorded 9 additional cases of infection with COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected since the outbreak of the virus to 12,444.

The new positive cases were detected in Tataouine-North (5 cases), Tataouine-South (3 cases) and Remada (1 case), according to the same source, adding that 6 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to the regional hospital of Tataouine.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X