Tunisia: Tataouine - Covid-19 - 2 Deaths and 9 Cases of Infection in 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Directorate of Health in Tataouine announced Tuesday that two more deaths as a result of the Coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the region to 495 people since the spread of the pandemic.

The region has also recorded 9 additional cases of infection with COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected since the outbreak of the virus to 12,444.

The new positive cases were detected in Tataouine-North (5 cases), Tataouine-South (3 cases) and Remada (1 case), according to the same source, adding that 6 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to the regional hospital of Tataouine.