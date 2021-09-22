Tunisia: Tabboubi Reiterates Call for Formation of New Government

21 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Tabboubi, on Tuesday, reiterated his call for the formation of a government that will meet the economic and social challenges of the country.

Speaking at a "Tunisie Telecom" group union rally, Tabboubi said the demand to form a government is not a crime and that the union has entitlements and priorities, recalling several agreements with the previous government that were not published in the Official Gazette. This is besides the agreement to launch wage negotiations in the public sector and civil service for the years 2021-2022 and 2023, he pointed out.

He said it is necessary to highlight the real economic situation of the country, adding: "we belong to an open world with common interests, and our current situation shows that we have neither the ability nor the power to negotiate with international institutions.»

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X