Tunisia: Tabboubi Reiterates Call for Formation of New Government

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Tabboubi, on Tuesday, reiterated his call for the formation of a government that will meet the economic and social challenges of the country.

Speaking at a "Tunisie Telecom" group union rally, Tabboubi said the demand to form a government is not a crime and that the union has entitlements and priorities, recalling several agreements with the previous government that were not published in the Official Gazette. This is besides the agreement to launch wage negotiations in the public sector and civil service for the years 2021-2022 and 2023, he pointed out.

He said it is necessary to highlight the real economic situation of the country, adding: "we belong to an open world with common interests, and our current situation shows that we have neither the ability nor the power to negotiate with international institutions.»