Tunisia: Three Die of Coronavirus in Sidi Bouzid, 98 Test Positive

Tunis/Tunisia — Three people died of the coronavirus in Sidi Bouzid during the last 24 hours, while another 98 tested positive for the virus.

This pushes the caseload in the region to 28,931, including 864 fatalities, Local Deputy Director of Primary Health Béchir Saidi told TAP on Tuesday.

The new COVID-19 cases are distributed as follows: 12 cases in Souk Jedid, 2 in Jelma, 2 in Mezzouna, 30 in Bir Lahfay, 5 in Regueb, 2 in Meknassi, 1 case in East Sidi Bouzid, 32 in West Sidi Bouzid and 12 cases in Sidi Ali Ben Aoun.