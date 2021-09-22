Sudan: Authorities Thwart Coup Attempt

Khartoum — The Sudanese government on Tuesday said authorities arrested over twenty senior army officers as well as other ranks who are directly connected to the foiled coup attempt and that action is still going on to arrested the reminders

Brigadier General Al- Taher Abu Haja, media advisor to the Commander- in -Chief of the Armed Forces, said in a video broadcast by the Republican Palace website on the thwarting of the coup attempt that "twenty one officers have been arrested along with other ranks in connection with the coup attempt."

"we have arrested and are in control of most of the elements involved in the attempted coup, 21 senior officers and other ranks and most positions controlled by the coup leaders have now been under control. But still mopping up operations are underway to arrest the remaining elements involved" the army official said. But he also gave no clue about the political affiliation of those arrested, nor any colour about who they were and who the civlians involved with them were.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk appeared on National television and official media to announce authorities have killed in the buds a coup attempt that targeted the 2-year old hybrid government in the early hours of the day.

"You have been following the failed coup attempt today that was targeting the revolution and the great achievements scored by our people, to undermine the civil transition to democracy and to close the door before the march of history. But, as usual, the determination of our people has been stronger: a setback is impossible" the Prime Minister said in his televised statement.

The usually smiley economic expert-cum Prime Minister, Hamdouk, appeared with grim no nonsense face. But he provided no further details as to who was behind the foiled coup. However, he made it clear that he meant business, that he held lengthy meetings with his political cradle, the forces for freedom and change, and with the President of the Sovereign Council- the collective presidency- Lt. General Abdul Fatah al Burhan who is at the same time the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces in the country.

"What has happened is a planned coup d'état masterminded by forces within, and outside the army. It is a continuation of the attempts by the remnants of the defunct regime aimed to abort the democratic civilian transition in the country Hamdouk stressed." He said.

The prime minister confirmed persistent rumours in the past couple of weeks about coup planning, saying "this attempt was preceded by wide preparations and ploughing the ground including stirring insecurity in eastern Sudan, attempts to block main national highways and suffocating sea and land ports with the aim of frustrating petroleum producing and ultimately stirring anti-government feelings

He said the coup is a reflection of the situation in the country and requires a reform of the security and military bodies

He said it also means a thorough and transparent revision of the whole transitional period should be carried out and that a partnership based on the slogans and on the principles of the revolution be rekindled in a way that would lead to only one passage "that of civilian democratic transition and nothing else."

He said an unspecified number of persons have been arrested in connection with the coup attempt and that "They will be identified so that Sudanese people and the world at large will know them and they be held accountable both military and civilians and within the law and in all transparency" he underlined

He said the coup attempt occurred at a time the Sudanese economy was healing and the economic reform programme's dividends were cropping up.

"this is to yet reinforce the need to exercise full control of all the resources and financial revenues and direct them towards improving the living conditions of our people" the prime minister said a reference to the control by the army of huge corporate and avoidance to have the ministry of finance exercise any control over those military companies albeit relentless efforts

He further called on the people and elements of the revolution to exercise their rights within the law in backing the civilian government and in supporting the democratic transition, the establishment of the legislature, the Supreme Court and the higher judiciary council and other commissions

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Said he has dwelt long on the issue with the military and the civilian politicians on "this very important issue and we will continue our discussions on this vital matter and place all the fact in front of our people" he stressed.

Earlier in the day the national radio and TV and the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) broadcast live coverage of the extraordinary joint session between the Council of Ministers under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Hamdouk and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

This was followed by a broadcast of the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah Burhan visiting armored corps in Al-Shagara Miliary Area, where he saluted the officers and soldiers who dealt in wisdom thanked them for their wisdom in dealing with the thwarted coup attempt elements, meaning no blood was shed in ending the coup attempt peacefully.