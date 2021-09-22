Tanzania: Mwinyi Appreciates Chinese Medics Role

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi on Tuesday bid farewell to some Chinese medical doctors in the isles, appreciating their great services to the islanders.

"May I through this gathering and on behalf of all Zanzibaris express our sincere gratitude for the great work that the Chinese have been doing in Zanzibar since the 1964 revolutions," Dr Mwinyi told the ten-person medical team at the State House.

He appreciated the Chinese medical support, which has spanned beyond treatment. "We have benefited immensely," said the president: "... besides treatment services, you have supported us with medical equipment, medicines and training."

President Mwinyi cited for special thanks the 14 million US dollars (over 30bn/-) Chinese investment in Mkoani-based Abdallah Mzee hospital in Pemba and the eight million dollar (over 18bn/-) intensive care unit (ICU) at Mnazi Mmoja Referral hospital in Unguja.

Dr Mwinyi said the world's second largest economy had been highly supportive in capacity building, with many scholarships offered to Zanzibaris to study in China in addition to the professional training provided in Zanzibar, "We are very thankful... "

China has already supported Zanzibar with Covid-19 vaccinations, which were directed to the front liners-health and tourism workers-in the fight against the deadly disease, according to President Mwinyi.

Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Zanzibar Zhang Zhisheng, speaking at the brief farewell ceremony, said the 30th medical team, which had stayed in the country for one year and diligently performed their duties, despite the severe impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They worked full time at Mnazi Mmoja and Abdulla Mzee hospitals while supporting Kevenge and Chake Chake health facilities as well. The envoy said of the doctors, "they often sacrificed their weekends to visit remote villages to help poor people who could hardly travel to the cities to receive medical treatment."

During their 12-month stint in the country, the ten medics examined 60,000 outpatients; 46,000 in-patients; performed 6,000 major surgeries and participated in 1,200 critical rescues, Mr Zhisheng said.

They as well helped to develop over 40 new medical technologies for the hospitals besides lectures and training courses they offered to promote the general capacity in the public health facilities.

The Team Leader, Dr Wang Yiming thanked the Zanzibar government and its people for the hospitality they accorded to the team. She described the team's departure as sorrowful, noting that the team had enjoyed working in Zanzibar.

Other professionals whom President Mwinyi decorated with medals and certificates of appreciation are Zou Chen, Zhang Wei, Liu Xin, Zhang Lirong, Guo Jiqun, Sun Kang, Yuan Danjun, Li Ying and Zhou Feijun. The president also presented a trophy to Dr Yiming on behalf of the team.

The 31st team is expected this morning to replace the outgoing group, which is scheduled to depart tomorrow.