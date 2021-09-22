Tanzania: Majaliwa to Launch Mega Projects in Kilimanjaro

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa will make a two-day official visit to Kilimanjaro Region, where he is expected to inspect, lay foundation stones and launch projects in the region.

Revealing details of the visit during a presser on Monday, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Stephen Kagaigai said that Prime Minister Majaliwa is expected to arrive in the region today.

"During his visit to the region, the Prime Minister is expected to launch a spirits factory owned by the Serengeti Breweries Limited based within Moshi Municipality," he said.

Mr Kagaigai went on to say that during the visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone on the ongoing construction of the international bus station in Ngangamfumuni area, within Moshi municipality.

"The PM is also expected to visit the Kilimanjaro International Leather Industries factory jointly owned by the Prisons department and Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF), which is located in Karanga area within Moshi Municipality", he said.

He further said that during the visit, Mr Majaliwa will also inspect the ongoing implementation of the Mwanga-Same-Korogwe mega water project, as well as other water projects implemented within the region.

Mr Kagaigai said that preparations for the visit were underway, where he urged Kilimanjaro residents to turn out in large numbers to receive the Premier on his arrival as wellas taking part in all the occasions to be graced by the PM during his visit.

He also called on the people to continue adhering to all guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, as directed by health experts and the government.

He also urged residents to be prepared and give their sincere cooperation during the 2022 National Population and Housing Census.