Tanzania: 150 Swimmers to Race Under Fina Rules

TANZANIA Swimming Association (TSA) said they will use the new rules introduced by the International Swimming Federation (Fina) to pick the winners in the coming national level championship.

The championship will be held this weekend at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana club drawing over 150 swimmers from various clubs operating in Tanzania.

Speaking yesterday, TSA's organizing committee chairperson, Hadija Shebe, said they have decided to use the Fina rules as it appropriately gauges the swimmers' skills ahead of the international competitions.

She said Tanzania would take part in the African Swimming Championship sanctioned by CANA, the sport's governing body in Africa.

He urged coaches to consider this in the selection of their swimmers.

In retrospect, various firms have come forward to support the two-day tournament.

The firms are Sapphire and Samsa Logistics, who said through the Managing Director Abdi Fatah, they were proud to contribute to the development of the sport in the country and believed they would achieve their goal.

Fatah said they were impressed with the talent displayed by the young swimmers and decided to give them the motivation to go further.

For his part, Travelport Marketing Manager Samwel Makundi said they have decided to sponsor the tournament to add motivation to the game, which is currently coming up.

On his side, Executive Director of Selcom Tanzania, Sameer Hirji, said they sponsor the game to encourage swimmers to raise standards for international competitions, including the Commonwealth and the Olympics.

"As Selcom, we are always looking for suitable opportunities to participate in long-term impact causes that are measurable and have a lasting social impact, and therefore do not have to be associated with our line of business.