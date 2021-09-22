Tanzania: Samia Pushes for Climate Resilience

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has taken campaigns against effects of climate change to global platform, emphasizing on not taking for granted the importance of fighting the calamity.

President Samia made the statement when she attended preliminary meeting on climate change in New York, USA on Monday. The Head of State is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit.

According to a statement issued on Monday night by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, Ms Samia said as the globe was still grappling with the effects of climate change; Covid-19 has also come to add more sufferings.

The pandemic has seriously affected economies and pulled back successes that had already been attained.

"Though many people take simply the matter of raising temperature, which is one of effects of the climate change, for Tanzania the situation causes drought which negatively impacts sectors like agriculture and fisheries which depend on natural resources," Ms Samia said, noting that those sectors contribute by 30 per cent to the national income, thus drought affects 60 per cent of the citizens.

The meeting on climate change was part of series of preparatory meetings for the 26th UN climate change conference (COP26) to be held in November, this year, in Glasgow, Scotland.

The meeting, among others, has discussed about availability of funds to finance sustainability and mitigating effects of climate change.

The meeting participants also brainstormed over importance of putting emphasis on measures against climate change facing the globe.

The climate change effects caused damages to environment and retarded economic growth in the affected countries as well as endangered security.

The meeting is part of activities in this year's UNGA under the theme 'Building Resilience through Hope', and against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic and global insecurity.

However, on Sunday, President Samia said climate change has not extremely affected Tanzania compared to other countries.

President Samia attributed the minimal effects of climate change in the East African nation to the country's various plans meant to mitigate its impact.

She was responding to a question from a journalist, who asked about the effects of climate change in Tanzania.

In efforts to continue tackling impacts of climate change in the country, the government is preparing the National Climate Change Strategy 2021- 2016 draft.

The country has made great progress to integrate climate change adaptation and mitigation into agriculture, food and nutrition security policies and frameworks.

According to the National Voluntary Review report of 2019, Tanzania has a strong nation-wide partnership and commitment to implementation, monitoring, tracking and reporting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), backed by a strong political will, collective ownership, integrated planning, and supportive legal frameworks.

A "whole-of-society" approach has been adopted, and a robust national SDGs coordination and monitoring framework, supported by national statistical offices is being developed.

SDGs have been integrated into and were implemented through national medium-term plans, namely, the National Five-Year Development Plan 2016/17 - 2020/21 in the Mainland and the Zanzibar Strategy for Growth and Reduction of Poverty 2016-2020, which also adhered to the three dimensions of sustainable development (economic, social and environment).

Meanwhile, President Samia met President of Comoro, Azali Asoumani, and Vice-President of South Sudan, Rebecca Nyandeng Garang, for talks.

Their talks based on strengthening relations and cooperation between Tanzania and those two nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the talks, President Samia directed that the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) should immediately start meetings in order to look into ways of improving relations with the two countries.

On other hand, President Samia held talks with Mr Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

During their talks, the duo focused on strengthening cooperation between Tanzania and the UNHCR, especially on helping refugees camping in Tanzania.

Mr Grandi thanked Tanzania for continuing shouldering the burden of hosting refugees for about six decades now.

He proposed for having a meeting of experts from the UNHCR and Tanzania's Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss about means to address challenges in serving the refugees.

President Samia agreed the idea and directed that such meeting should be held immediately and Tanzania will be the host.