Nigeria's Bobsled and Skeleton Federation to Name 10 Athletes for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Following the successful completion of its inaugural Olympics Trials in Lagos, on Saturday, the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria, has revealed that 10 athletes will represent Nigeria at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Games, this week.

Technical Director of the BSFN, Dr. Seun Adigun, disclosed this in Lagos.

"Ten athletes will be named for the Winter Olympics.

"We will have two athletes for Bobsled, two in the Monobob Women's team, two athletes for the Bobsled men's team, two male Skeleton and two female Skeleton athletes for the national team," said Adigun who played a key role in Nigeria's debut at the last Winter Olympics Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

President of the BSFN, Chief Solomon Ogba stated that the team will be in Europe to train on ice ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"This is the first stage of the preparation for the Olympics before the athletes train on ice", he said.

History was made earlier in the year when six athletes selected from the first ever trials in Lagos trained and participated on ice for the first time in Pyeongchang.

After a few days of training on ice, the duo of Perpetua Nwanna and Alawode Sekinat won bronze medal in their debut competition after finishing third in the women's double Bobsleigh IBSFsliding Korea Cup.