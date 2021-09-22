Zimbabwe: Online Business Bill Approved

Zimbabweans will find it easier to move safely and effectively into the new age of online business after the Cabinet yesterday approved the principles of the Electronic Transaction and Commerce Bill.

This proposed legislation will create a holistic electronic transaction regime in the face of opening up of markets and movement of goods and services across borders.

It will also include control over the growing incidences of scams and unfair practices which leaves the end user at risk.

The Bill was presented by Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Jenfan Muswere.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the development of information communication technologies in cyberspace requires that the legal and policy environment be adapted to take into account the relevant changes by addressing current deficiencies in systems designed for paper based transactions.

It will promote and advance the business environment in Zimbabwe by establishing a legislative framework that enables fair, accessible, responsible and sustainable online transacting and harmonise existing electronic transactions-related legislation.

"The key issues provided for by the Bill are the use and regulation of electronic contracts and electronic transactions. The Bill will establish a predictable, accessible, safe and transparent online trading environment, which is necessary for e-commerce to flourish. It will also result in business innovation, while simultaneously empowering consumers supported by well-resourced, effective and efficient regulatory institutions," said Minister Mutsvangwa.