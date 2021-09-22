Nigeria: Ondo Seals 15 Hospitals, Arrests Operators for Quackery

22 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Fidelis David

No fewer than 15 operators of private hospitals in the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State have been arrested by the officials of the State Ministry of Health, for operating unethically while their hospitals have been sealed off.

The suspects were alleged to be violating the stipulated rules and regulations guiding operation of health facilities in the state.

The development came when the monitoring and enforcement team of the Department of Hospital Services of the Ministry of Health visited the affected health facilities in the senatorial district.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr.s Folukemi Aladenola, stated that the exercise was geared towards enhancing qualitative healthcare delivery in Ondo State through eradicating of quackery and all forms of sharp practices in the health sector.

According to her, during the exercise, the government team visited 36 medical clinics located in Ore, Odigbo, Okitipupa, Ilutitun, and Iju-Odo among others, and made the arrests.

She noted that the operators of the affected facilities were arrested and detained at the police station, stressing the ministry was determined to ensure realisation of the core agenda of the present administration in the state in the health sector as encapsulated in its 8-point development agenda code-named 'Redeemed 'which are efficient service delivery and effective healthcare and social welfare services.

Aladenola said: "Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu -led administration will continue to prioritise the health of the citizenry and will not compromise on the required standard in the health sector.

" The sealed facilities found to have violated the stipulated rules and regulations would remain sealed until the operators of such facilities are ready to comply."

The leader of the monitoring team and Director, Hospital Services in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ayodele Adelusi, said the facilities that had been sealed off will not be re-opened until they meet the requirements expected, adding that the security agents would be on ground to ensure that the facilities remain closed.

