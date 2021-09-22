Tunisia: Political Parties Express Divergent Opinions On Kais Saied's Speech in Sidi Bouzid

Tunis/Tunisia — The opinions of political parties about the content of the speech of President of the Republic Kais Saied in Sidi Bouzid are divided. While some political parties have welcomed a rectification of the revolutionary process, others have expressed concern about the transitional provisions and the fate of the 2014 constitution.

Zouheir Hamdi secretary general of the People's Movement believes that the speech delivered Monday by President Kais Saied in Sidi Bouzid has "outlined the stage", pending the announcement of tangible measures.

He added that his party had called for the measures to be transformed into decisions whose implementation must be set by deadlines, such as the final dissolution of parliament and the announcement, as soon as possible of the content and duration of transitional provisions.

He placed emphasis, in a statement to TAP, on the formation of a small transitional government and entrust it with the task of saving the economy and fighting corruption.

The Secretary General of the Popular Current also proposes a community debate on the new electoral system and the revision of the constitution and legislation related to elections, including the law of political parties and the law of associations as well as the texts governing the media and polling institutes.

He said the activation of accountability mechanisms against all those who have violated the rights of Tunisians is essential in any economic or political reform.

For his part, leader in the Echaab movement Abderrazak Aouidet welcomed the fact that President Saied, in his speech, links the revolution of December 17, 2011 to exceptional measures of July 25, 2021. These are, according to him, two key dates in the process of the revolution.

Leader in Tahya Tounes Mustapha Ben Ahmed, for his part, pointed out that the speech of President Kais Saied is "a harsh response" to the protest rally against the July 25 measures held last Saturday in the capital.

In his speech, Saied did not talk about the mechanisms that will be adopted to translate his decisions into action, he noted.

Deviating from the constitution means deviating from legitimacy he warned, deeming inconceivable to choose to follow some provisions of the constitution and reject others.

For the Secretary General of Al Joumhouri Issam Chebbi, the speech of the President of the Republic causes concern about the future of the country.

Al Joumhouri regrets the fact of calling the opponents of the president of traitors and those who support him patriots, he argued in a statement to TAP.

He added that his party is also opposed to changing the electoral law and the constitution without going through a national debate, warning against the monopolization of power and the risks of despotic drifts.

President Kaïs Saïed, on Monday evening, announced during a visit to the governorate of Sidi Bouzid that the last July 25 exceptional measures will remain, new transitional rules have been developed to run the country, a Prime Minister will be appointed shortly and a new electoral bill will be prepared.