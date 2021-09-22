Tunisia: Nabeul Plays Host to Workshop On Tunisian-Italian Project 'Eve'

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian-Italian cooperation project between the cities of Nabeul and Sicily "EVE" "Efficacité et Valorisation des eaux d'irrigation à travers des actiones pilotes en Sicilie et Tunisie) was at the heart of a workshop held Tuesday in Nabeul.

This project aims to propose innovative technological solutions for the development of Non-Conventional Waters (NCW) for irrigation and strengthen the technical skills of various stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

Among these solutions, the creation of membrane filtration systems for NCI by nanofiltration and ultrafiltration as well as irrigation control systems based on information technology, meteorological data and probes to detect relative humidity.

More than 120 farmers will be trained in these technologies, in addition to capacity building of technical staff in the agricultural field (40 technicians) to promote a thorough knowledge of the proposed solutions.

The objective is to allow farmers in the region, especially those active in planting citrus and strawberries, to reuse well water after desalination in the irrigation of agricultural areas.

Funded by the European Union with one million euros, the EVE project started in August 2020 and runs or for 30 months, project coordinator, Houcem Eddine Mechri said in a statement to TAP.