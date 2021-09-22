Tunisia: Health Benefits, Poor Drinking Water Quality Drive Demand for Bottled Water Higher

Tunis/Tunisia — Mineral water consumption in Tunisia is showing an upward trend with an annual 10% rise : 2,7 billion litres in 2020 from 2,2 billion litres in 2019 against 900 million litres in 2010.

Tunisians are among big consumers across the globe with an annual volume of 225 litres per capita, Communication Officer at the National Office of Spa Tourism and Hydrotherapy (French: ONTH) Moufida Ben Nasr told TAP.

"These figures show that Tunisia ranks among leading consumers in the world," she told TAP.

Poor quality of water provided by the National Water Distribution Utility (SONEDE) is the main reason why Tunisians opt for bottled mineral water.

Others, notwithstanding unpleasant taste, say this is motivated by health reasons and willingness to take advantage of the properties of mineral water.

Ben Nasr said this rising consumption is driven by social factors, mainly improved standards of living, awareness of the health benefits of mineral water as well as the sector's marketing policy.

In fact, the number of mineral water bottling plants rose from 7 in 1994 to 29 now. They are located across the country with a production capacity of nearly 500,000 bottles/ hour, she pointed out.

"Since opening for private investment in 1989, the sector has grown exponentially," the official added.

The sector has 0.05% of its production meant for exportation. It generates an annual turnover of 1000 billion dinars which helps create over 3,000 direct jobs and nearly 10,000 indirect jobs.

Translated by Helmi Ben Aziza