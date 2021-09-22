Tunisia: Mineral Water - Supply Moves Back to Normal but Demand Outweighs Supply

21 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

/ By Amal Ben Hjiba) — Mineral water supply moved back to normal pace but there is still imbalance between supply and demand, Communication Officer at the National Office of Spa Tourism and Hydrotherapy (French: ONTH) Moufida Ben Nasr told TAP. This follows a break in production in August as a result of sit-ins and technical failures,

Mineral water production plants, whose operations were brought to a halt, account for 1/4 of the total production capacity in Tunisia (about 125,000 bottles/hour).

Two of these plants have a major production capacity. They are located in Sidi Bouzid where protests took place.

Two other mineral water producers saw their activity paralysed as a result of of technical breakdowns in production chains. This is the consequence of a COVID-19 -induced delay in periodic maintenance initially scheduled for the period between June and September, Ben Nasr further told TAP in an interview.

Supply was disrupted at a time when temperatures hit record levels in August, fueling a growing demand in mineral water (+25%).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X