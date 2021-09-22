Tunisia: Mineral Water - Supply Moves Back to Normal but Demand Outweighs Supply

/ By Amal Ben Hjiba) — Mineral water supply moved back to normal pace but there is still imbalance between supply and demand, Communication Officer at the National Office of Spa Tourism and Hydrotherapy (French: ONTH) Moufida Ben Nasr told TAP. This follows a break in production in August as a result of sit-ins and technical failures,

Mineral water production plants, whose operations were brought to a halt, account for 1/4 of the total production capacity in Tunisia (about 125,000 bottles/hour).

Two of these plants have a major production capacity. They are located in Sidi Bouzid where protests took place.

Two other mineral water producers saw their activity paralysed as a result of of technical breakdowns in production chains. This is the consequence of a COVID-19 -induced delay in periodic maintenance initially scheduled for the period between June and September, Ben Nasr further told TAP in an interview.

Supply was disrupted at a time when temperatures hit record levels in August, fueling a growing demand in mineral water (+25%).