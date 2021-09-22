Tunisia: Observatory for Defence of Civilian Character of State Voices Concern About Lack of New Presidential Steps

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Observatory for the Defence of the Civilian Character of the State voiced deep concern over the lack of new presidential measures, two months after those taken on July 25.

«Two months have passed since July 25 and the President of the Republic has taken no more steps,» the Observatory said in a statement Tuesday.

These exceptional measures have hampered the smooth running of State institutions, including the Parliament and the Prime Ministry, the Observatory added.

It stressed the need to amend the electoral law, to review the political system and to form a government, whose members should be chosen according to the criterion of competence.

It also called to hold accountable those «responsible for the failure of the government before July 25» and to examine pending cases, especially those related to political assassinations.

The Observatory also called to preserve, in the framework of the transitional provisions, the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the 2014 Constitution, particularly with regard to the values of the Republic and the universal principles of human rights.

President Kais Saied, in a speech Monday from Sidi Bouzid, stressed that the exceptional measures announced last July 25 will continue, adding transitional provisions have been developed under which the PM will be named, and a new electoral bill will be prepared.

The rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution will be preserved, he indicated.

The President did not specify in his speech whether he had decided to suspend the constitution or only some of its chapters and articles.