Zimbabwe: Nkomo's Son Blocked From Contesting Zapu Presidency

THE late vice president Joshua Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son, Sibangilizwe's bid to become Zapu's president is in jeopardy following the party's National People's Council (NPC)'s decision to bar members with less than five years in the party from contesting leadership positions.

On September 11, the NPC held a meeting where some party members requested a waiver on the party's constitution which requires that presidential aspirants should at least have five years while those eyeing national executive committee positions should have been at least three years as party members.

Following the request, the party 's acting president Isaac Mabuka called for a special virtual meeting on the 18th of September where members were asked to vote on the five-year membership requirement.

A total number of 24 people voted for the maintenance of the status quo while 18 people voted for the abolishment of the clause.

"Lively discussion and debate took place among NPC members clustered in Bulawayo, Harare, Britain, USA and South Africa. This was followed by voting overseen by the National Council of Elders (NCOE)," the party's Secretary -General Strike Mkandla said.

The move has however affected Sibangilizwe whose membership status has been questioned.

Sibangilizwe's name was reportedly forwarded by the party's Kezi branch in Matabeleland South where the late national hero hails from.

The nomination of Sibangalizwe has apparently divided the party with some members insisting that he does not meet the party's criteria while others think otherwise.

"It is true that there is divided opinion over Sibangilizwe's suitability to contest the presidency. The elders in his branch in Kezi insist that he has been a party member for over five years while others are of the view that he does not meet the criteria. Even myself, I was of the opinion that he does not, but I have also learnt it from the elders in his branch," said Mabuka.

The acting president said Sibangilizwe's fate will only be known within a few days after consultations have been completed.

Zapu is set to hold its elective congress in October year this year. The congress has been postponed several times due to COVID-19.

The congress will elect a new leader following the death of the party's president Dumiso Dabengwa three years ago.

Several other candidates including Mkhandla, prominent Bulawayo transport Mogul Mathew Sibanda and the party's incumbent Treasurer General Mark Mbaiwa are also interested in taking over from Dabengwa. Mabuka is not contesting.