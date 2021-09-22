Namibia: Cricketers Off to World Cup

ANTICIPATION for Namibia's first-ever appearance at the T20 Cricket World Cup is growing, after the national team, the Eagles, were officially sent off at a glittering function on Monday night.

At the same occasion Namibia's u19 team was sent off to Rwanda where they will compete in the u19 Africa Cup, while Namibia's women's team, the Capricorn Eagles, were also welcomed back after returning from the Africa T20 World Cup qualifier in Botswana, where they finished as runners-up to Zimbabwe.

The vice president of Cricket Namibia, Polly Negongo paid tribute to the Eagles after qualifying for their first ever T20 World Cup.

"They have made us proud, they have put in a lot of hard work and are mentally and physically strong, so we are excited and looking forward to their participation at the World Cup. Our u19 team is also leaving for Rwanda for the u19 Africa Cup and I hope that they will win there, to qualify for the u19 World Cup in 2022."

Negongo had a special word of praise for the Capricorn Eagles, who lost the Africa T20 Cup final to Zimbabwe by 13 runs on Sunday.

"Women's cricket in Namibia has made tremendous strides, not only in Windhoek, but also at places like Walvis Bay. No one likes losing but your achievements over the past few months have been fantastic and now you just need to work harder," he said.

"When we appointed Francois van der Merwe as the women's coach we thought he was the right person for the job and now I can confirm that. When I compare this team to how they looked a year ago, they look like two different teams. They have improved so much, so keep on pushing for the top spot, keep on working hard and the results will come your way," he added.

Chalo Chainda of the Namibia Sport Commission said it was a special day.

"This is a very special day for Namibian sport, with the sendoff of our national and u19 teams, while we are also welcoming our ladies team back. Well done, you made us proud, and now it's back to the drawing board and I am sure that you will pull through and show the world what we are made of," he said.

"I can see that cricket in Namibia has really gone professional. You can see all the corporates who are supporting Cricket Namibia and they will come on board if you do things the right way," he added.

Chainda also praised Cricket Namibia for its efforts to bring transformation about within the sport.

"What we have seen here today is transformation. Boys and girls from places like Kuisebmond are now playing cricket and Cricket Namibia has our young boys and girls an opportunity to compete at the top level. That's what we want to see because sport crosses boundaries and can unite us."

The Namibian Eagles leave for UAE on Saturday, 25 September, where they will play several warmup matches against Scotland, Papua New Guinea and UAE before the World Cup gets underway on 17 October.

Namibia will play its group matches in Abu Dhabi against Sri Lanka on 18 October, the Netherlands on 20 October and Ireland on 22 October.

The top two teams in the group will then progress to the Super 12 stage of the competition where they will be joined by the world's leading cricketing nations.

The Namibian squad is as follows:

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Stephen Baard, Zane Green, Craig Williams, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Michau du Preez, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Michael van Lingen, Pikkie Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz. Mauritius Ngupita is the reserve.

The Namibia u19 squad is as follows:

Jack Parker (captain), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, JC Balt, Ryan Moffet, Ramon Wilmot, Alex Volschenk, Dylan Leicher, William Lottering, Dirkie Theunissen, Louis Pieters, Jan Hendrik Potgieter, JW Visagie, Lu-hendro de Waal, Renier Bosman.