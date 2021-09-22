Zimbabwe: Four Bogus Cops Kill Kombi Conductor

The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it is investigating circumstances leading to the death of a commuter omnibus who was reportedly beaten to death by four bogus cops in Harare last week.

The now deceased, Luke Zuze is believed to have been ferrying passengers using a non-ZUPCO kombi when he was approached by the four suspects who later demanded a bribe from him before a scuffle ensued.

Upon realising they had injured the conductor, the four took off leaving Zuze fighting for his life and was later admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died three days later.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress and they were still trying to identify the suspects implicated in the case.

"Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a murder case in which the victim aged 28 died while admitted to Sally Mugabe Hospital on September 17, 2021.

"The victim who was a conductor in a Toyota Hiace vehicle was assaulted by four suspects who posed as police officers and later ran away," he said.