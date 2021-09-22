Namibia: Nangolo Takes On Petrus in Rematch

FLAME "Special One' Nangolo will top the bill when he takes on Gustav Petrus in a rematch at the Nampower Convention Centre on 9 October.

The boxing bonanza, which is being presented by Imms Moses of AC Boxing, will see a total of nine fights featuring some of Namibia's up and coming boxers from around the country.

At a press conference in Windhoek yesterday, Moses said it will be a Box and Dine event, with companies invited to book a table for eight people at a cost of N$15 000 per table.

"The main fight is a rematch, because we couldn't find another opponent for Flame. We sent out requests to fight other boxers from other stables, but they don't want to fight Flame, so we'll just do a rematch. Flame won the first fight on points, but it was an entertaining fight and I'm sure the spectators will get value for their money," he said.

Nangolo, who is still undefeated after six fights, said he was in a different class.

"I've been in this game for quite a long time since I was six years old. I'm just getting on another level, just stepping up a bit and facing better opponents, but the problem is that the guys don't want to fight me," he said.

"But that won't stop us, we will continue doing what we do, because we know that nobody can beat us. I just want to call on everyone to make it to the venue early because this time it won't be that long, because I'm better prepared," he added.

In the main supporting bout, Mendu 'Hand of God' Kaangundue will take on Alfeus 'Mosquito' Shaanika in a welterweight fight over six rounds, with both boxers expressing their readiness for the fight.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I'm well prepared for my fight on the 9th of October, so just come and watch it and witness it yourself. I don't have a lot to say about it, but I will prove myself in the ring," Kaangundue said.

"I'm ready for the fight and can't wait. If I die, I die, so I have nothing much to say, I'll just settle it on the 9th of October," Shaanika said.

A young boxer from Okahandja, Ruan Rispel, who will make his professional debut against Andreas Endjala in a lightweight fight over four rounds, also promised fireworks in the ring.

"Boxing has been a passion of mine since I started in 2018 and I've learnt so much in the sport in terms of philosophy and the fundamentals. It's not just about boxing, its actually a way of life, and to me that's very important because I take it very dearly and it's just a beautiful sport," he said.

"On the 9th of October I will come out and put on a spectacular show for everyone to see and I'm very excited and looking forward to the fight," he added.

The rest of the bill is as follows:

Robert Ndalelwa v Alwendo Nicanor (lightweight over four rounds).

Lineekela Nghifindaka v Hafeni Paulus (lightweight over four rounds).

Usko Rehabeam v Nakwafela Samuel (lightweight over four rounds).

Andreas Johannes v Steven Shilomboleni (lightweight over four rounds).

Hafeni Ngesheya v Joseph Haipanda (lightweight over four rounds).

Jakob Jakob v Oiva Amwaama (flyweight over four rounds).