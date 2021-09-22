Gambia: 30-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Alleged Child Abuse

The Police have on Tuesday 21st September 2021 revealed that a woman allegedly seen in a video beating a girl child with a pestle has been arrested and placed in Police custody.

"The public is hereby duly informed that the woman allegedly seen beating a girl child with a pestle in a video that has gone viral has been arrested and placed in Police custody," the police said on its Facebook Poliso Magazine.

Police said Adama Jarju, a 30-year-old resident of Lamin Kerewan, was arrested on Monday 20th September 2021. The police said her arrest came following a viral video currently in circulation on social media in which she was allegedly seen abusing and beating an eight-year-old girl with a heavy pestle causing her severe injuries.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl is not a biological daughter of Adama, but the daughter of her sister placed under her care," the police stated.

The police further said the woman explained to them that she was angered by the girl when she assigned her to do some remedial work which she failed to do. According to her, this was the reason for such inhumane treatment meted out on her.

"She is currently helping Police with their investigations. The Gambia Police Force through its Gender and Child Protection Unit strongly advise parents to desist from the abuse and maltreatment of children as there is zero tolerance for such behaviour. Individuals found wanting will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the police said.