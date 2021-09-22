Gambia: University of the Gambia, UTG Staff Association in Court

21 September 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

The case between the University of The Gambia (UTG) and the Attorney General against the University of the Gambia Faculty and Staff Association (UTGFSA) came before Justice Landing Sanneh, the vacation judge on Monday.

The case came before Justice Sanneh for the first time on Monday. The UTG representatives were not in court. The UTG faculty and staff association representatives were in court.

UTG and the Attorney General (applicants) sued the faculty and staff association (respondents) seeking court order stopping them from embarking on a sit-down strike. The applicants obtained an interim injunction against the respondent.

The former vacation judge, Justice Momodou S.M. Jallow issued an injunction against the respondent on the 14th September 2021. The interim injunction came one day before the proposed date for the strike.

The lawyers from both sides submitted their arguments for and against the injunction. The court will deliver ruling on the submissions made by the counsels on Wednesday, 22nd September 2021 at 12 noon.

Foroyaa will provide you with the report on the submissions of the lawyers and the position of the court on the matter.

