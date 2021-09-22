Malawi: World Vision Urges Faith Leaders to Involve Children in Spiritual Matters

22 September 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

In order to have good citizens, it is important for the country to prepare the children in their youth to be 'good people,' World Vision Malawi has said.

In that regard, World Vision Malawi has, therefore, urged faith leaders to involve children in spiritual matters because that signifies help in the growth and protection of them.

Faith and Development Manager for World Vision Malawi, Richard Chigwenembe, made the remarks in Phalombe during this year's Community Bible Club competition involving children from various primary schools.

Chigwenembe said WVM believes that children who are growing spiritually can assist in ending various forms of violence and protect others.

Chigwenembe also said if children are involved in spiritual matters they grow with good behaviour.

"For better citizens tomorrow, we must prepare our children today. If we neglect our children while they are young and tender it will be be difficult and perhaps impossible for them to be good citizens in old age.

"We must therefore engage them in spiritual matters so they grow with the Lord," said Chigwenembe.

He also indicated the need for parents to encourage their children involve in Sunday schools at their churches where they will be able to know the bible and singing.

Speaking on the same function, Phalombe District Council Social Welfare Officer, Isaac Lakudzala hailed the organization for introducing the initiative, saying it will help children to grow spiritually.

During choir competition, Nkomera emerged as the winner, while Usatibeni become second with Namatika becoming third.

In Versea competition, Myanga scooped first position, while Lemani became second.

Myanga also scooped first position in Quiz competition,with Lemani becoming second.

In Child protection, Mwanga also occupied first position, while Myanga was second.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X