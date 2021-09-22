Malawi: World Vision Urges Faith Leaders to Involve Children in Spiritual Matters

In order to have good citizens, it is important for the country to prepare the children in their youth to be 'good people,' World Vision Malawi has said.

In that regard, World Vision Malawi has, therefore, urged faith leaders to involve children in spiritual matters because that signifies help in the growth and protection of them.

Faith and Development Manager for World Vision Malawi, Richard Chigwenembe, made the remarks in Phalombe during this year's Community Bible Club competition involving children from various primary schools.

Chigwenembe said WVM believes that children who are growing spiritually can assist in ending various forms of violence and protect others.

Chigwenembe also said if children are involved in spiritual matters they grow with good behaviour.

"For better citizens tomorrow, we must prepare our children today. If we neglect our children while they are young and tender it will be be difficult and perhaps impossible for them to be good citizens in old age.

"We must therefore engage them in spiritual matters so they grow with the Lord," said Chigwenembe.

He also indicated the need for parents to encourage their children involve in Sunday schools at their churches where they will be able to know the bible and singing.

Speaking on the same function, Phalombe District Council Social Welfare Officer, Isaac Lakudzala hailed the organization for introducing the initiative, saying it will help children to grow spiritually.

During choir competition, Nkomera emerged as the winner, while Usatibeni become second with Namatika becoming third.

In Versea competition, Myanga scooped first position, while Lemani became second.

Myanga also scooped first position in Quiz competition,with Lemani becoming second.

In Child protection, Mwanga also occupied first position, while Myanga was second.