Nigeria: Police Arrest Kidnappers, Rescue Abducted Minor in Kano

The Kano State Police Command says it has rescued a three-year-old boy and arrested two suspects in connection with a kidnap case in a raid they conducted at Ja'en quarters, in Kano metropolis.

The command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the arrest followed a complaint lodged by a resident of Ja'en quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area, that his son, Mohammed Aminu, was kidnapped and a ransom of N10m was demanded.

The PPRO added that upon receipt of the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, Sama'ila Shu'aibu Dikko, detailed a team of detectives led by SP Shehu Dahiru, to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

"The team raided an uncompleted building located at Ja'in quarters where the victim was held hostage, and arrested one Abdullahi Mukhtar, 20, and Ashiru Yakubu, 22, all of Shago Tara Street, Ja'in quarters, Kano.

"The victim was rescued unhurt and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was treated and discharged," he said.

Kiyawa further said during preliminary investigation, one of the suspects, Abdullahi Mukhtar, confessed that the victim is his relative and he conspired with his friend, Ashiru Yakubu, kidnapped the victim, held him hostage and demanded N10m but later settled for N600, 000.

"The two suspects confessed to the crime and have been charged to court for prosecution," Kiyawa said.