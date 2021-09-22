Nigeria: Recover C/River From APC, PDP, New Chair Tasked

22 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eyo Charles

The new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Barrister Venatius Ikem and his exco have been charged to work hard to recover the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A governorship hopeful and member of the PDP, Arthur Jarvis Archibong, said Ikem's victory is an indication that victory and a new dawn loom for the party as 2023 general elections approach.

Arthur Jarvis, who is the Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis University, spoke in Calabar, saying as a former national publicity secretary of the party, Ikem is well versed in state and national politics to navigate the party to victory next year.

"Your wealth of experience will positively impact the state and propel the PDP to victory in 2023.I call on the new chairman to stop at nothing to return power to our party," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X