Nigeria: Recover C/River From APC, PDP, New Chair Tasked

The new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Barrister Venatius Ikem and his exco have been charged to work hard to recover the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A governorship hopeful and member of the PDP, Arthur Jarvis Archibong, said Ikem's victory is an indication that victory and a new dawn loom for the party as 2023 general elections approach.

Arthur Jarvis, who is the Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis University, spoke in Calabar, saying as a former national publicity secretary of the party, Ikem is well versed in state and national politics to navigate the party to victory next year.

"Your wealth of experience will positively impact the state and propel the PDP to victory in 2023.I call on the new chairman to stop at nothing to return power to our party," he added.