Zimbabwe: Police Boss Arrested for Corruption

22 September 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West commander, Commissioner Conneli Dube has been arrested for criminal abuse of office.

He was nabbed by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) investigators in Chinhoyi Tuesday.

According to sources, Dube was blocking the prosecution of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) details accused of bribery, who were handling a case involving Command Agriculture inputs that were recovered in Alaska sometime this year.

"High ranking @PoliceZimbabwe officer Comm. C. Dube Officer Commanding Mashonaland West Province has been arrested by @ZACConline on allegations of abuse of office. He is alleged to have ordered that no action be taken on CID operatives arrested on a bribery case," ZACC announced the arrest in a Twitter post:

