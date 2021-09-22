Zimbabwe: Police Boss Arrested for Corruption

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West commander, Commissioner Conneli Dube has been arrested for criminal abuse of office.

He was nabbed by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) investigators in Chinhoyi Tuesday.

According to sources, Dube was blocking the prosecution of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) details accused of bribery, who were handling a case involving Command Agriculture inputs that were recovered in Alaska sometime this year.

"High ranking @PoliceZimbabwe officer Comm. C. Dube Officer Commanding Mashonaland West Province has been arrested by @ZACConline on allegations of abuse of office. He is alleged to have ordered that no action be taken on CID operatives arrested on a bribery case," ZACC announced the arrest in a Twitter post: