Kenya: Kibera Woman Jailed for Three Months for Insulting Her Neighbour

22 September 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A 27-year-old woman who hurled insults at her neighbour will pay a Sh10,000 fine or serve a three-month jail term for her criminal conduct.

Emily Achieng was convicted and sentenced at Kibera Law Courts after pleading guilty to charges of insulting Selina Akinyi in a manner likely to disrupt peace.

She committed the offence in Katwekera area in Kibera slums on September 9, 2021.

The accused is said to have uttered the words "go and resurrect your father from the grave so that he can tell me here he got Aids."

The court heard how prior to the incident, Akinyi, who had been doing laundry, poured water at a drainage near their houses, an act that appeared to have provoked Achieng. An argument ensued before Achieng hurled insults at Akinyi.

However, Achieng told the court that she only responded to insults from Akinyi during the argument.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X