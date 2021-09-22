Angola: Red Cross Assists Over 400 Drought-Affected Families

21 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — At least four hundred families affected by hunger as a result of drought in Cahama municipality, Cunene province, are on Tuesday benefiting from food and hygiene items, an initiative of the Angolan Red Cross.

As part of the national programme of humanitarian assistance to people in need, 10 tonnes of assorted goods were distributed to families living in the locality of Ompupa.

The donated goods include bags of rice, corn flour, boxes of vegetable oil, beans, pasta, soap, bleach, face mask, alcohol gel, among others, which will cover the families that are accommodated in the shelter in the municipality of Cahama.

On the occasion, the Red Cross delegate in Cunene, Regina Francisco, said it was a humanitarian act of the Angola Red Cross in partnership with its counterpart from Turkey, which mobilised support for families in vulnerable situations in the southern region of the country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X