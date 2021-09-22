Angola: Red Cross Assists Over 400 Drought-Affected Families

Ondjiva — At least four hundred families affected by hunger as a result of drought in Cahama municipality, Cunene province, are on Tuesday benefiting from food and hygiene items, an initiative of the Angolan Red Cross.

As part of the national programme of humanitarian assistance to people in need, 10 tonnes of assorted goods were distributed to families living in the locality of Ompupa.

The donated goods include bags of rice, corn flour, boxes of vegetable oil, beans, pasta, soap, bleach, face mask, alcohol gel, among others, which will cover the families that are accommodated in the shelter in the municipality of Cahama.

On the occasion, the Red Cross delegate in Cunene, Regina Francisco, said it was a humanitarian act of the Angola Red Cross in partnership with its counterpart from Turkey, which mobilised support for families in vulnerable situations in the southern region of the country.