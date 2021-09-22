Nigeria: Buhari, INEC Won't Tamper With Anambra Election, Ubah Tells Supporters

The governorship candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has assured his supporters that the forthcoming election in the state would be free and fair.

Ubah, who spoke to journalists in Nnewi in reaction to widespread fears in the state that the election may be rigged, said he is sure neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would rig the election.

He said a lot of factors pointed to the fact that the election would be credible, and that he believes that INEC and its chairman have integrity to protect, which is beyond the election, and as such, would not want to taint it.

Ubah said: "What people don't understand is that we have an INEC chairman who also wants history to remember him positively. He also needs to show people that he is not a man to be found wanting. Remember that a general election is coming up in 2023.

"The general election is very critical, and the Anambra State election is a signpost on how that one will go. If the INEC chairman compromises, then he would have shown that he is not a man to be trusted.

"It is only a rumour, and the people are buying into it that a particular candidate has the ear of everybody and will rig the election, but it is not true. Even the the president himself will not stake his credibility for Anambra State election. He is already on his way out, so I wonder why he will want to destroy his personality by rigging the election."

Ubah stated that those who believe that the election would be rigged are naive, because Anambra is a politically alerted state, and also ready to ensure that it protects its votes.

"Anambra is not a state that is backwards social media-wise. People are very aware here, and even before you release a wrong result, the people would have had it on social media already.

"I have my own situation room, and I have over 80,000 canvassers in the state. We have as much as 1,000 canvassers in some wards; we have just a little over 5,000 polling stations in the state. YPP will have people in all of them, and let me tell you, once the election is over, we would have collated all the results and known the outcome even before INEC announces the result," Ubah said.